Gadchiroli: 2 Naxals killed in encounter

Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with police, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the encounter took place between Naxals and C-60 commandos of police in Gadchiroli district.

Earlier it was reported one of the killed Naxals was a woman. However, both were men. Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)