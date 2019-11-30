Gadchiroli: 2 Naxals killed in encounter
Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with police, officials said on Saturday.
Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with police, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the encounter took place between Naxals and C-60 commandos of police in Gadchiroli district.
Earlier it was reported one of the killed Naxals was a woman. However, both were men. Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxals
- Gadchiroli
- Gadchiroli district