Anti-India forces trying to create trouble in Kashmir checked by BSF: MoS Home

Anti-India forces wanting to create trouble in Kashmir valley, post the abrogation of Article 370, have not been successful because of a strong security shield created by forces like the BSF, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Sunday. Addressing the troops and officers of the Border Security Force on the organisation's 55th Raising Day event here, the minister said the force is continuously thwarting infiltration and smuggling bids along the border areas as enemies of the country are trying to "destabilise" the environment in these areas.

"Recent decisions (abrogation of Article 370) have led to positive developments in Jammu-Kashmir but anti-national forces want to create trouble in Kashmir valley. "But BSF is standing like an impregnable wall against such attempts and is continuously foiling such bids," the Union minister of state for home said.

Because of the BSF's effective vigil, he said, nefarious elements think thousand times before attempting anything. He said the force was recently entrusted with the security of the Kartarpur corridor along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab considering its good and effective work.

The minister said his government is aware about the "difficult work conditions" that the BSF faces and it is working to ensure better weapons, equipments and service conditions for them. He recounted that the Union government is working on a plan to ensure that each jawan gets to spend about 100 days in an year with their family.

Rai, who officiated as the chief guest of the event as Union home minister Amit Shah skipped the event, took a ceremonial guard and reviewed the BSF parade at its camp in Chhawla in south-west Delhi. He also decorated the gallantry and meritorious service medal winners as part of the ceremonial event.

The about 2.5 lakh personnel strength BSF was raised on this day in 1965 and is primarily tasked to guard the India and Pakistan borders apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain.

