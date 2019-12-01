Hari Mohan takes over as chairman of Ordnance Factory Board

Senior Indian Ordnance Factories' Service officer (IOFS) Hari Mohan took over as the new chairman of the city-headquartered Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) on Sunday, an official said here. The 1982 batch IOFS officer in his service career has held various positions in BHEL Hardwar, Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, Engine Factory Avadi, Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi, Ammunition Factory Khadki, Ordnance Factory Bolangir, Ordnance Factory Chanda, Ordnance Factory Dehu Road, OFB New Delhi Office and the Ministry of Steel and Mines, the official said.

Mohan has versatile experience in the field of manufacture of armoured vehicles, artillery, tank and ammunition, small arms ammunition, projects management and corporate governance, he said. He has made significant contributions in improving the production of armoured fighting vehicles like Ajeya tanks, main battle tank (MBT) Arjun, bridge layer and trawls tanks, the spokesman said.

Mohan was a topper in his batch at the University of Allahabad and the University of Pune for graduation and post graduation degrees respectively in mechanical engineering, the OFB spokesman said..

