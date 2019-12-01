Elderly man burnt to death after his cattle shed catches fire in UP's Banda

A 65-year-old man was burnt to death after his cattle shed in which he was sleeping caught fire in Hamirpur district's Nauhai village, police said. The matter came to light on Sunday morning when the daughter-in-law of the man went to the shed to give fodder to the cattle, they said.

"In the night, the cattle shed caught fire under mysterious circumstances, and the 65-year-old man was burnt to death," Inspector Manoj Kumar Shukla, posted at Rath police station, said. The body of the man was sent for postmortem, police said.

