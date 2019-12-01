Dibrugarh Univ Students's Union not to allow BJP leaders into

The Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students' Union on Sunday announced that it will not allow any member of the ruling BJP, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, into the campus in protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Taking out a protest march in the campus, hundreds of students vowed to oppose the proposed bill saying that it will "harm the Assamese community in future".

General secretary of the students' union, Rahul Chetra said that they have pledged not to allow entry of Sonowal into the campus for his "silence" over the issue. "He (Sonowal) started his political journey from this university, but today his actions will destroy Assam. This is very unfortunate that he has remained silent in this phase of crisis. We do not want him in the campus until CAB is abolished," he added.

Along with the chief minister, the students' union banned entry of all other ministers, BJP MPs, MLAs and leaders into the varsity campus unless the Bill is discarded, Chetry informed. During the day, students of Cotton University also staged a protest march in the state capital demanding withdrawal of the bill from Parliament listing.

Representatives of Cotton University Students' Union also met some Assam Assembly MLAs and sought support in their struggle against the Bill. The Leader of the Opposition Debabrat Saikia said the Congress party is will always stand with the students in their struggle against the contentious document.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held discussions with leaders of political parties, students bodies and civil society groups of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on the contours of the proposed Bill. The Centre is likely to introduce the bill during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

The contentious bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India even if they do not possess any document..

