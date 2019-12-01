Political leaders, film personalities condemn gang-rape and

The gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near here has evoked strong condemnation from political leaders, top Telugu film personalities and others on Sunday. Congress Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy, who called on the family members of the victims, targeted the Telangana government for its alleged callous handling of the incident.

"This incident happened due to lack of watch on criminals.. the government should take more responsibility for this as much as the culprits," Reddy told reporters here. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu expressed his grief over the incident in a tweet.

"Day after day, month after month, year after year... NOTHING is changing. We are failing, as a society! Sending my personal appeal to the state & central governments. @KTRTRS @PMOIndia we need stricter laws, capital punishment for heinous crimes like these...," he tweeted.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the girls. Your pain is irreversible! Let's come together to give justice to all the women and young girls of our country... Let's make India safe!!," he said in another tweet.

Prominent Telugu film directors Sukumar and Surender Reddy also condemned the incident and sought justice for the victim..

