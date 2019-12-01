International Development News
Development News Edition

Political leaders, film personalities condemn gang-rape and

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 22:51 IST
Political leaders, film personalities condemn gang-rape and

The gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near here has evoked strong condemnation from political leaders, top Telugu film personalities and others on Sunday. Congress Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy, who called on the family members of the victims, targeted the Telangana government for its alleged callous handling of the incident.

"This incident happened due to lack of watch on criminals.. the government should take more responsibility for this as much as the culprits," Reddy told reporters here. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu expressed his grief over the incident in a tweet.

"Day after day, month after month, year after year... NOTHING is changing. We are failing, as a society! Sending my personal appeal to the state & central governments. @KTRTRS @PMOIndia we need stricter laws, capital punishment for heinous crimes like these...," he tweeted.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the girls. Your pain is irreversible! Let's come together to give justice to all the women and young girls of our country... Let's make India safe!!," he said in another tweet.

Prominent Telugu film directors Sukumar and Surender Reddy also condemned the incident and sought justice for the victim..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt seeks reply from 26 district police chiefs over incidents of stubble burning

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday sought an answer from police chiefs of 26 districts of the state over incidents of stubble burning and absence of proper control over them despite the orders of the Supreme Court and directives of the ...

Mainpuri SP transferred over delay in probe into death of student

Taking serious cognizance of the delay in the investigation into the death of a student of Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued orders for the transfer of the Mainpuri superint...

Report: Texans' Watt eyes playoff return from pec injury

J.J. Watts season might not be over after all. The Houston Texans star defensive end was considered to be done for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in late October. He even took to Twitter to write This game can be beautifu...

UPDATE 2-British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in London by a man jailed for terrorism who had been released early. Less than two weeks before Britain heads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019