Two kill criminal over old rivalry in Nagpur

A criminal was brutally killed by two men who allegedly smashed his head with a stone in Khaparkheda area in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday morning, police said. A police officer said the accused duo, Rajesh Pendane (30) and Sachin Chauhan (25), allegedly killed Mangesh Bagde (32), who was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), over old rivalry.

No arrest is made in the case so far. A police officer said Pendane and Chauhan chased Bagde's motorcycle with their SUV in morning in Khaparkheda area before knocking him down.

The accused then ran after Bagde and crushed his head with a stone at Wargeon, he said. Bagde died in hospital.

Police have recovered a firearm with a bullet from the SUV. "This means the accused attempted to first shot Bagde dead, but the firearm misfired," he said.

The officer said the rivalry between Bagde and Pendane stems from the 2017 incident wherein he had tried to slit the throat of Pendane, but the latter survived. A case of murder has been registered.

