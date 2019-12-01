Fully prepared to deal with any flood-related issues: TN Fire Dept

In the wake of incessant rainfall over the last few days across the state, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services on Sunday said it was fully prepared to deal with any flood-related issues and announced landline phone numbers for the public. In a press release, the department said it has adequate manpower, equipment like inflatable rubber boats, long rescue ropes, other tools and vehicles to render assistance and help rescue and evacuate who are affected by floods.

There are 331 fire and rescue stations located in Tamil Nadu and in each district, 22 rescue commandoes are positioned with proper equipment, the release said. "People can contact the Fire and Rescue services at 101 at all the district headquarters, including Greater Chennai corporation areas.

"For Greater Chennai Corporation, the landline numbers are 044-28554309, 28554311, 28554314,28554376", the release said. Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Sunday with the North-East monsoon triggering a heavy spell in the last 24 hours. The rains claimed one life in the state capital, even as the Met Office predicted more showers in the next two days.

