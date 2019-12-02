Naxals kill two villagers in Gadchiroli district

Naxals killed two villagers of Pursalgondi, in Etapalli of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Sunday night.

The deceased villagers have been identified as Masu Pungati and Rushi Meshram.

They as they were allegedly in favour of mining activities in Surjagarh here. (ANI)

