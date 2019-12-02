International Development News
Development News Edition

No more repatriation of Brus in future: HM assures delegation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 11:32 IST
No more repatriation of Brus in future: HM assures delegation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured a delegation from Mizoram that repatriation of Brus from Tripura to Mizoram would not be conducted in future as the ninth round of the process which ended on November 30 was the "last and final exercise", a ZPM leader said on Monday. The delegation, comprising leaders of political parties, civil societies and student bodies, was informed by Shah that no efforts would be made to bring back the Brus from the relief camps in Tripura to Mizoram and the remaining Brus would become citizens of Tripura, K Sapdanga general secretary of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), has claimed.

Sapdanga was member of the delegation which met the home minister on November 29. Altogether 1,165 Brus, belonging to 289 families, returned to Mizoram from the six relief camps of Tripura during the ninth round of the government-sponsored repatriation exercise, a state home department official had said.

The repatriation exercise was the final attempt at bringing back the 4,447 Bru families - identified by the state as its bona fide residents who fled to the neighbouring state during an ethnic clash over two decades ago, he said. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had earlier written to the Union Home Minister to allow the Brus, who refused to return to Mizoram, to stay back in Tripura.

Tripuras royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barman had said on Saturday, "Union Home Minister Amit Shahji has assured me of providing patta land for the Bru/Reang community in Kanchanpur under North Tripura district." Deb Barman had said this in a social media post after attending a meeting chaired by Shah on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Bill. Tripura chief minister was present at the meeting. Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya Sarbananda Sonowal, Pema Khandu and Conrad Sangma respectively, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, several MPs had attended the meetings separately.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana, while welcoming the proposal to allow the Brus remaining in the relief camps to settle in Tripura, said that the Brus, who wanted to stay in Tripura should be allowed to do so and the rehabilitation package be extended like those repatriated to Mizoram. As part of the rehabilitation package, the Centre had promised to deposit Rs 4 lakh in the bank account of every repatriated family, along with a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh as housing assistance, free ration and Rs 5,000 per month for a period of two years.

Sapdanga also claimed that the home minister had assured the delegation that two battalions of central armed police force, comprising only Mizos, would be raised to protect the international borders which Mizoram shares with Myanmar and Bangladesh. "Shah said that a Inner Line Permit (ILP) system would be included as a provisio in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that will result in better safeguard for the states where ILP is in force while the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be useful for protection from illegal influx of foreigners," he said.

While welcoming the proposal to end the repatriation of Brus, raising of two CAPF battalions and inclusion of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the Constitution as a provisio, the delegation is learnt to have expressed its inability to accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as the ILP does not have any connection with the CAB, sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan official: 2 intelligence officials shot dead in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 2 AP An Afghan official says a gunman has opened fire on a vehicle in the capital, Kabul, killing two intelligence officials and wounding three others. Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says that police were search...

450 Teams from 60 Countries Participating in 2019 MakeX Robotics Competition, Marking it World Top 3 STEAM Competition

2019 Makeblock MakeX Robotics Competition World Championship kicked off in Guangzhou Asian Games Town Gymnasium. From Nov. 29-Dec.1, 450 teams from 60 countries, namely 2,500 teachers and students, fought with their&#160;robots to win the ...

China suspends review of request for U.S. military ships, aircrafts visiting HK

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Monday it has suspended the review of requests by U.S. military ships and aircraft to visit Hong Kong in response to legislation passed by U.S. lawmakers in support of protesters in the China-ruled territory....

Brushing teeth links with lower risks of heart failure

According to a study published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology ESC, Brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure.Previo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019