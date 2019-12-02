International Development News
Development News Edition

Protest against rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian at Jantar Mantar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 12:37 IST
Protest against rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian at Jantar Mantar
Image Credit:

Dozens of people gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday to protest the rape and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week, which shook the country. Wearing black bands, around 40-50 people took the streets and were seen carrying placards which read "we want justice" and "hang the rapists".

The woman, who worked in a state-run hospital, was raped and killed by the four accused, all lorry workers, on the city outskirts. Her charred body was found under a culvert in the city's Shadnagar near on Thursday and the accused arrested a day later.

Amrita Dhawan, the organizer of the protest said, "I am organizing this protest not as a politician but as a member of the civil society who is concerned about what is happening in our society. Why did we need another Nirbhaya to talk about how unsafe women are?" She said the judicial system has to ensure speedy justice so that victims' families get some solace.

"Nirbhaya's rapists are still in jail and have not been hanged. Those in jail are living their life, getting food and sleep but what about the families of the victims, whose lives are ruined forever," she said. Cries of 'we want justice', 'we are ashamed that your killers are alive' resonated through the air at the protest as people holding placards demanded justice for the Hyderabad victim and other women who face such crimes.

Aditi Purohit, a student of Delhi University's Hansraj College, broke down while shouting the slogans. "This is my first time in a protest. I am here because just like a woman who stays in Delhi away from home, the issue affects me and my family."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Lyon spins Australia to brink of victory over Pakistan

Nathan Lyon grabbed five wickets to push Australia to the brink of victory at dinner on day four of the second test against Pakistan on Monday.The tourists were 229 for eight in their second innings at Adelaide Oval, still needing 58 runs t...

China slaps sanctions on US over Hong Kong unrest

Beijing, Dec 2 AFP China suspended US warship visits and sanctioned American NGOs on Monday in retaliation for the passage of a bill backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The financial hub has been rocked by nearly six months of in...

UPDATE 3-Australia seeks details of case against writer held in China

Australia on Monday criticized the treatment of a Chinese-born Australian writer detained by Beijing for almost a year and sought details of his case, prompting China to say it was being dealt with according to law, amid the neighbors prick...

Lebanon energy ministry delays petrol tender one week

Lebanons caretaker Energy Minister Nada Boustani delayed on Monday a fuel tender by one week to allow for more competition and better prices after receiving offers from two companies.The ministry is trialing a tender to import 150,000 tonne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019