Govt ready to amend law to ensure swift justice in cases of

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday informed Lok Sabha that the government is ready to amend the Indian Penal Code and CrPC to ensure swift justice in cases of heinous crimes like the Hyderabad rape and murder case. Reddy's statement in the House came as one member after another mentioned the ghastly crime, in which a veterinary doctor was raped, killed and then set on fire, while raising various issues during the Zero Hour.

Nama Nageswar Rao of the TRS, which is in power in Telangana, said the state government had given highest priority to cases of crime against women and noted that accused in this case were arrested within six hours. Time has come for amending the IPC and CrPC provision suitably so that a judgement can be delivered in 30 days in such cases, he said.

Condemning the crime, Reddy said the Union government is very serious on the issue and is ready for suitable amendments. It had written to states and police forces over the issue, he said, adding various parties will be consulted.

Reddy said the government has come out with 112, an all- in-one emergency helpline number, and has "zero tolerance" against crimes against women..

