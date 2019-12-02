Left Menu
Pet dog tortured, killed in Agra; 13 booked

  • PTI
  • Agra
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:05 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:05 IST
Police have booked 13 people for allegedly torturing and killing a pet dog after picking it up from outside its owner's home here. Jagdishpura Police Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Sharma told PTI that they gathering evidence in the matter and "appropriate action will be taken against those involved".

Police said the dog, named Twinkle, was allegedly picked up on Sunday from outside its owner's home in the locality by some persons. According to the complainant the dog owner made a complaint to the People for Animals (PFA) in New Delhi after the pet was found dead.

It was at the behest of the organisation that an FIR under Section 429 (killing of an animal) of the India Penal Code was registered against 13 people, three of whom have been named, he said. Under section Section 429 of the IPC, if it is proved that an animal whose worth is more than Rs 50 has been tortured and rendered useless or even killed with a mischievous intention, the accused could be sentenced to five years in prison, police said.

