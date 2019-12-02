Left Menu
Goa govt trying to 'disrupt' Feast of St Francis Xavier: GFP

  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:29 IST
The Goa Forward Party on Monday claimed the BJP-led state government intended to "consciously disrupt and devalue" the Feast of St Francis Xavier at Old Goa by not solving traffic jams on the venue's main road. The Feast of St Francis Xavier, revered as the patron saint of Goa, would be held on December 3, novenas having commenced last week.

In a statement, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said horrific traffic jams along the national highway from Agassaim to Verna were a nightmare for those attending the novenas of St Francis Xavier at Old Goa. "What is more shocking is the apathy and helplessness exhibited by the present inefficient government in alleviating distress of Goans and pilgrims. GFP fears this lackadaisical attitude of the government may be intended to consciously disrupt and devalue the feast of our revered Goencho Saib (Patron Saint of Goa)," he alleged..

