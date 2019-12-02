Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena will be happy to welcome Pankaja Munde if she joins: Abdul Sattar

Shiv Sena will be happy to welcome Pankaja Munde if the BJP leader chooses to join the ruling party in Maharashtra, Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Monday said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:12 IST
Shiv Sena will be happy to welcome Pankaja Munde if she joins: Abdul Sattar
Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena will be happy to welcome Pankaja Munde if the BJP leader chooses to join the ruling party in Maharashtra, Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Monday said. Speaking to ANI, Sattar said, "On December 12, Pankaja Munde will decide on where she will go next. If she joins Shiv Sena, we will happily welcome her. Late Gopinath ji and Balasaheb ji shared a cordial relationship in past."

This speculation comes after BJP leader Pankaja Munde removed the party's name from her Twitter bio. Currently, her bio on Twitter reads, "RT's r not endorsements."

Munde on Sunday urged her supporters to come for a rally to be held in Beed on December 12, also the birth anniversary of her late father and former union minister Gopinath Munde. Through an emotional Facebook post, Pankaja said that after her defeat in the recently held Maharashtra Assembly polls, she had received several calls and messages from her supporters to meet, but could not do so because of the situation in Maharashtra.

She has said that in the changed political scenario, the future course of action needs to be decided. "You are asking me for time ... I am going to give you time ... eight to ten days. These 8-10 days I want time to communicate with myself a little bit. What to do next? Which way to go? What can we give to our people? What is your power? What do people expect? I am going to be in the presence of all these things," Munde's Facebook post in Marathi, roughly translated in English, reads.

Pankaja Munde lost from her family bastion -- Parli seat -- to NCP's Dhananjay Panditrao Munde by a margin of approximately 30,000 votes in the Assembly elections held in October. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Lalit Kala Akademi secy to refund nearly Rs 40L withdrawn as higher pay: Centre to HC

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that a former secretary of Lalit Kala Akademi, who was accused of financial irregularities and retired in 2017, is liable to refund nearly Rs 40 lakh for withdrawing higher pay without government app...

New UN nuclear agency chief: "firm and fair" stance on Iran

Vienna, Dec 2 AP The incoming head of the UNs atomic watchdog agency said Monday he will take a firm and fair approach toward inspections of Irans nuclear facilities, and plans to visit Tehran in the near future. Argentine diplomat Rafael M...

Took help of Cong leaders for Indore's development: Mahajan

In a candid admission, former Lok Sabha speaker and ex-Indore BJP MP Sumitra Mahajan said she took the help of Congress leaders for issues concerning the development of her constituency in order to mount pressure on the then Shivraj Singh C...

Study predicts when reefs die, parrotfish thrive

In the wake of severe coral bleaching, a new study finds that in contrast to most other species, reef-dwelling parrotfish populations are booming. The surprise finding came when researchers led by Perth-based Dr Brett Taylor of the Australi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019