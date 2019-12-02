No information on employment created by single-use plastic manufacturing industry: Govt

The government has no specific information available on employment created by the single-use plastic manufacturing industry, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, 4,773 plastic manufacturing and recycling units are registered with pollution control boards or pollution control committees in the country, Minister of State for Environment and Forest Babul Supriyo told the Upper House of Parliament.

"No specific information is available on employment created specifically by the single-use plastic manufacturing industry," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)