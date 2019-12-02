History-sheeter held for stabbing to death man in Andheri

A 41-year-old man was arrested forstabbing to death a person in Andheri in the metropolis onMonday, police said

Amjad Muzavar, in an inebriated state, stabbed FirozKhan (54) over a petty issue and fled, an MIDC police stationofficial said

"People found Khan lying in a pool of blood and rushedhim to hospital where he died at around 10am. Muzavar was heldsoon after. He is a history-sheeter with several cases againsthis name," the official added.

