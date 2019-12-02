SIT begins probe into Kunduli gangrape

A special investigation team (SIT), constituted by Orissa High Court to look into the probe by the state CID into the alleged gangrape at Kunduli which took place two years ago, began its probe here on Monday, officials said. The HC had passed the order nearly two weeks ago and a three-member SIT was formed to look into the gangrape which allegedly took place in October 2017.

The victim, a class nine student of a government-run school and a resident of Musaguda village of backward Koraput district, was allegedly gang-raped by four men in camouflage uniform. The SIT comprising the DIGs of south-western range, Shafeen Ahmed K, southern range Satyabrata Bhoi and northern range Himanshu Lal met the victims family members like her mother, brother and aunt, they said.

The state government had on December 26, 2017 ordered a judicial probe into the alleged gangrape and its 141-page inquiry report was tabled in the Assembly on August 3 this year. The victim committed suicide on January 22, 2018.

"We will fully cooperate with the SIT but we still demand a CBI inquiry into the incident," said the victim's mother. The HC division bench of Chief Justice K S Jhaveri and Justice K R Mohapatra had the formation of the SIT after the state government informed the court that the CID had closed inquiry into the case and had submitted the report in the trial court.

Two PILs had been filed by former Lok Sabha MP Kharavela Swain and the victim's mother seeking CBI probe into the alleged gangrape. The bench refused to order a CBI probe and has fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing on the two PILs.

During its investigation, the CID had conducted medical examination of the victims dresses but did not find any sign of rape though she had claimed that four men in uniform had raped her. The victim had also alleged that she was offered 90,000 by the police to keep silent..

