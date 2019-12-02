Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIT begins probe into Kunduli gangrape

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:45 IST
SIT begins probe into Kunduli gangrape

A special investigation team (SIT), constituted by Orissa High Court to look into the probe by the state CID into the alleged gangrape at Kunduli which took place two years ago, began its probe here on Monday, officials said. The HC had passed the order nearly two weeks ago and a three-member SIT was formed to look into the gangrape which allegedly took place in October 2017.

The victim, a class nine student of a government-run school and a resident of Musaguda village of backward Koraput district, was allegedly gang-raped by four men in camouflage uniform. The SIT comprising the DIGs of south-western range, Shafeen Ahmed K, southern range Satyabrata Bhoi and northern range Himanshu Lal met the victims family members like her mother, brother and aunt, they said.

The state government had on December 26, 2017 ordered a judicial probe into the alleged gangrape and its 141-page inquiry report was tabled in the Assembly on August 3 this year. The victim committed suicide on January 22, 2018.

"We will fully cooperate with the SIT but we still demand a CBI inquiry into the incident," said the victim's mother. The HC division bench of Chief Justice K S Jhaveri and Justice K R Mohapatra had the formation of the SIT after the state government informed the court that the CID had closed inquiry into the case and had submitted the report in the trial court.

Two PILs had been filed by former Lok Sabha MP Kharavela Swain and the victim's mother seeking CBI probe into the alleged gangrape. The bench refused to order a CBI probe and has fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing on the two PILs.

During its investigation, the CID had conducted medical examination of the victims dresses but did not find any sign of rape though she had claimed that four men in uniform had raped her. The victim had also alleged that she was offered 90,000 by the police to keep silent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Half-burnt body of woman found in Chhattisgarh

Amidst the furore over the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana, police have begun conducting inquiries to identify the woman whose half-burnt body was found in Murka village in Rajpur region here, said Superintendent of Poli...

UPDATE 2-London holds vigil after attack thrusts security to election fore

London held a vigil on Monday for two people killed near London Bridge by a convicted terrorist who had been released early from prison, an incident that thrust criminal justice to the center of a campaign 10 days before a national election...

Corporate tax cut to boost investments; green shoots visible: FM

Asserting that corporate tax reduction is aimed at attracting fresh investment and generating jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said green shoots are already visible with several foreign as well as domestic firms showing i...

Corporate tax cut won't do anything to revive struggling economy: TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday said that the Central governments proposed corporate tax cut will only help the profitable become more profitable and will not do anything to revive the struggling economy. The corporate tax ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019