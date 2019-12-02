59,782 hectare of forest area was approved for change in land use: Env Min

Forest area of 59,782 hectare was approved for change in land use from forest to non-forest during the period 2015-16 to 2018-19, the Environment Ministry said on Monday.

In response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo said that during the same period it has been stipulated for taking up compensatory afforestation over 1,03,260.11 hectare of land and plantation of 10.32 crore plants.

Supriyo said a total of 59,782 hectare of forest area was approved for change in land use from forest to non-forest during the period 2015-16 to 2018-19.

