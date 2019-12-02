Two couples commit suicide after parents oppose marriage

Two couples allegedly committedsuicide in separate incidents in Ranga Reddydistrict in Telangana on Monday after their parents reportedlyopposed their marriage, police said

In one incident, a 19-year-old woman hanged herselfat her house in the early hours. On learning about this, her23-year-old lover too ended his life by hanging himself from atree in a field, a police official said In the other, a 19-year-old woman and her 21-year-old loverallegedly committed suicide by hangingthemselves from a tree, police said

In both the cases, the parents of the victims reportedlydid not agree to their marriage for different reasons,the police said based on preliminary investigation.

