Raj Pollution Control Board chairman urges plastic manufacturers to make recycling arrangement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:00 IST
Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Chairman Pawan Kumar Goyal on Monday urged plastic manufacturers to make arrangements for its recycling so that single-use plastic is not found scattered on roads. Addressing a meeting on recycling of plastic material, Goyal said that manufacturers can also bring attractive schemes for consumer to collect plastic so that they do not throw it away.

He said that the manufacturers should set up plastic collection centres and they should also make their distributors, shopkeepers and salesmen aware about it. He said that all manufacturers have to strengthen the mechanism of plastic recollection which will make plastic recycling easy.

Departmental officers and directors of dairy production companies, flour manufacturing companies and honey manufacturing companies from various districts were present in the meeting. PTI AG AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

