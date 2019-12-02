Left Menu
Unauthorised colonies: DDA set ups helpdesks to facilitate applicants for ownership rights

The Delhi Development Authority has established 25 helpdesks at various locations to facilitate and render all necessary assistance to applicants for conferment of ownership rights for residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, officials said. The residents of unauthorised colonies will be able to apply for ownership rights starting December 16, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier said.

"With a view to granting ownership rights to the residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi in a time-bound manner, the DDA has established and made functional 25 helpdesks at various locations from today to facilitate and render all necessary assistance for conferment of ownership rights," the DDA said in a statement.

Officials have been deployed at each helpdesk and provided with requisite infrastructure and wherewithal, it said. The central government had taken a historic decision to grant ownership rights to more than 40 lakh residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi for which the Union Cabinet approved the regulations in its meeting held on October 23, it said.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on November 23 had launched a DDA portal to define and delineate the boundaries of unauthorised colonies and seek suggestions and feedback from the residents welfare associations of these colonies within 15 days from the date of uploading of maps and boundaries uploaded on the portal. The delineation of boundaries and mapping of unauthorised colonies is being done on the satellite images of 2015 on war footing and the RWAs of these colonies have been asked to submit suggestions and comments.

These helpdesks, set up at places including, Dwarka, Karkardooma, Vasant Kunj, Azadpur and Mundka, will not only address the queries of the residents but will also render necessary free of cost assistance to applicants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

