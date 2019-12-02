Left Menu
Ahead of festivals, Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad district

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been imposed in the district in view of the upcoming festivals, banning the assembly of more than four persons without the permission of the authorities concerned, officials said on Monday. Section 144 was imposed in the district on Saturday and it will remain in force till January 27 next year, they said.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that keeping in view Christmas Day, Guru Govind Singh Jayanti, New Year, 'Makar Sankranti' and the Republic Day, prohibitory measures have been taken and no person will be allowed to carry even licensed weapons. Till the imposition of Section 144, loudspeakers will remain banned between 10 pm and 6 am and all photocopy shops within 100-metre periphery of examination centres will remain closed, the DM said.

Only traditional processions can be carried out in the districts and permission will not be granted for demonstration or new processions, he said. Sticking religious or political pamphlets and posters, which may provoke sentiments of masses or may disturb communal harmony, has been prohibited in the district, DM Pandey added.

