Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG recommends rejecting Nirbhaya convict's mercy plea;mother says anguished over delay in justice

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:35 IST
LG recommends rejecting Nirbhaya convict's mercy plea;mother says anguished over delay in justice

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has recommended rejecting the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, while the victim's mother expressed anguish over her "endless wait for justice". The development comes a day after the Delhi government recommended rejection of the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student.

Vinay Sharma had filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind. According to Kejriwal, the President had sought comments from the Delhi government on Sharma's mercy plea.

"Today, we have received the LG's approval to reject the mercy petition (of Vinay Sharma) and today we will send our recommendations to the President," the chief minister said in the Delhi Assembly. He said the government wants stringent penalty for rape and murder convicts, adding that there is no scope for leniency.

Nirbhaya was gang raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries. The brutality of the rape had rocked the nation leading to massive protests. The rejection of the mercy plea comes at a time when there is nation-wide outrage over the gang rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

Expressing anguish over her "endless wait for justice", Nirbhaya's mother hoped that the family of the Hyderabad victim will be able to see the accused getting punished soon. Recalling her years-long fight to seek justice for her daughter, Nirbhaya's mother said the battle for justice had just begun for the Hyderabad family.

"They have lost their daughter and their fight for justice has just began. It will go on for years. But like me I don't want them to keep waiting for justice and wish they get justice soon," she told PTI over the phone. "I have been fighting for years but I don't want them to go through the same ordeal and hope they get justice soon," she said.

Nirbhaya's grandfather was more impassioned in his reaction. He said those guilty of such crimes should be "handed over" to the people to do "justice". In an apparent reaction to the gang rape and murder of the Hyderabad vet who was on her way home from work when she was attacked, he suggested that the number of such cases will come down if those arrested are "shot dead in the street".

The National Commission for Women has also urged President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy petition of the accused in the Nirbhaya case, saying it would deter others from committing such crimes against girls and women. Considering the rising incidents of "inhuman" tragedies against females, an exemplary punishment of death sentence should be given to the convicts of such heinous crimes as they do not deserve any mercy, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma was quoted as saying in a statement by the Commission.

She requested Kovind to direct the government to set a definite mechanism and timeline for trial and disposal of all appeals, review petitions and curative petitions in such heinous and brutal rape cases, preferably within six months so that speedy justice can be ensured. The National Human Rights Commission on Monday also expressed serious concern over incidents of sexual violence against women. It issued notices to the Centre and all states and UTs seeking reports on the standard operating procedures to deal with such cases and use of the Nirbhaya Fund. The fund was created to take steps towards ensuring women's safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump re-election campaign to deny credentials to Bloomberg News reporters

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign said on Monday it will no longer issue press credentials to reporters working for Bloomberg News, the agency owned by Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg. Bloombergs news agency sai...

Top 6 players from Judo championship will get selected for Khelo India

Judo Association CEO Munawar Anzar has said that players, who finish in the top six rankings in the ongoing Junior National Judo Championship being held here, will get selected for next years Khelo India games. Since the last 35 years, ther...

Carnage? Anger in France after 158 boar killed in single hunt

The killing of 158 wild boar in a single days hunting in eastern France has sparked anger in the region and accusations of carnage, even if the hunters were within their allowed quotas. The boar was killed in a battue in which beaters drove...

Man stabbed over petty issue in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area

A 19-year-old man was attacked with knife in West Delhis Rajouri Garden area over a petty issue, police said on Monday. Three accused, all of them juvenile, have been apprehended, they said.According to police, around 9 pm on Saturday, one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019