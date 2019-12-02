K'taka: 8 students fall ill after drinking water from well in govt school

Eight students fell ill after drinking water from a well in a government school in Shibaje village of Belthangady Taluk here on Monday. Four of the ill children were taken to a local hospital in the Belthangady district, while four others were taken to the district government hospital in Mangalore.

The condition of all the students is said to be stable. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

