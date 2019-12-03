Citizenship bill: Cotton University students' union ban entry of BJP, RSS members in campus

The students' union and alumni association of Cotton University on Monday decided to ban the entry of members of the ruling BJP, RSS and other organisations supporting the citizenship amendment bill into the campus. On Sunday, Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students' Union had announced that it would not allow any member of the ruling BJP, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, into the campus in protest against the controversial bill.

Cotton University Students Union general secretary Rahul Bordoloi in a joint press meet urged all the MLAs and MPs in Assam and other northeastern states to take a stand against the contentious bill. The students' union and alumni association in a meeting banned the entry of members of the ruling BJP, the RSS and any other organisations supporting the bill, he said.

Bordoloi said the students' union opposes the CAB and it has been chalking out a protest against it on December 5. On Sunday, students of Cotton University also staged a

protest march in the state capital demanding withdrawal of the bill from Parliament and its representatives also met some Assam MLAs seeking support in their struggle against the bill. On Sunday, hundreds of students of the Dibrugarh University took out a protest march in the campus against the bill, saying that it will harm the Assamese community in future.

Rahul Chetry, the general secretary of the students' union, said that they have pledged not to allow entry of the chief minister into the campus for his silence over the

issue and all other ministers. Meanwhile, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the bill will be introduced and passed in Parliament by December 10.

Sonowal, responding to questions on his stand on the CAB, assured that the interests of the indigenous peoples in Assam will be protected. He was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting.

