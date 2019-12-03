God save India's economy: Chidambaram on BJP MP's GDP remark
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambarm on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP over its MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks that the GDP has no relevance, saying "God save India's economy". Participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Taxation Law Amendment Bill and a statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance on the same legislation, Dubey had said that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has no relevance and it should not be treated as 'Bible, Ramayan and Mahabharat'.
"GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased. These are BJP's ideas of reforms. God save India's economy," Chidambaram, who is in jail in connection with cases of corruption and money laundering, said in a tweet. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday had also taken a swipe at Dubey over his remarks, saying God save the people from "New India's novice economists".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nishikant Dubey
- India
- God
- Congress
- BJP
- Randeep Surjewala
- Chidambaram
- Bible
- Ramayan
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Cong must lead Oppn in Parliament to expose 'utter mismanagement' of economy: Chidambaram
INX Media money laundering case: ED files plea in Delhi HC seeking rectification of inadvertent error in bail order of P Chidambaram.
INX Media money laundering case: Chidambaram moves SC challenging HC order dismissing bail plea
INX Media case: ED moves HC seeking rectification of inadvertent error in Chidambaram's bail order
Shiv Sena set to retain Mumbai mayor's post; BJP opts out