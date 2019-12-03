Hanging culprits not enough, says Shiv Sena on Telangana vet's rape-murder

Shiv Sena on Tuesday stated that hanging the culprits in the Telangana rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor is not enough as the society needs to come forward to stop the menace of rape. "The culprits will possibly be hanged in the future, but this is not enough. The society needs to come forward to stop the menace of rape," the party said in its mouthpiece Saamana.

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday. As per the preliminary probe, the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.The police arrested four accused, including lorry driver and cleaners in this connection. (ANI)

