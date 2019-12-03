Differently-abled people protest at Mandi House, traffic affected
Traffic movement was hit in central Delhi on Tuesday as differently-abled people who had applied for Group D jobs with the railways have been protesting at Mandi House since last week. The protesters, who reached the national capital from different states on November 26, are staging a sit-in at Bhagwan Das Road which has been closed for traffic, a senior police officer said.
According to Delhi Traffic Police, the motorists were advised to take alternative routes. "Due to demonstration at Mandi House roundabout, Sikandra Road and Bhagwan Das Road have been closed for traffic," a Delhi Traffic police tweeted in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
