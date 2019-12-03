Left Menu
Over 15 lakh people sign petitions seeking justice for Hyderabad veterinarian

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 14:12 IST
Over 15 lakh people from across the country have signed petitions on change.org in the last four days seeking justice for the 27-year-old veterinarian who was brutally raped and murdered in Hyderabad.

Started on November 29, the petition gathered 3 lakh supporters in just 24 hours and continued to grow rapidly, according to a statement by change.org.

"Within four days, over 500 petitions have been started by regular citizens in an attempt to register protest and anger and the biggest petition that has gathered the signatures of over 8 lakh people has been started by another veterinarian from Mumbai Dr Shantanu Kodape," the statement said.

