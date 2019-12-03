Left Menu
Development News Edition

St Xavier's College sets up finance lab

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 14:38 IST
To support advanced applied research in financial markets, St Xavier's College on Tuesday opened its state-of-the-art finance laboratory which will cater to students, research scholars and faculty members. Principal of St Xavier's College Dominic Savio said that the lab will provide researchers and students hands-on data analysis and modelling experience through real time national and international financial data, market information, business news and software.

St Xavier's College is the first among all the colleges and universities to have a finance laboratory, he said. The lab will also provide simulated trading experience using real time data feed from the different stock exchanges like NSE, BSE, MCX and NCDEX, he said, adding that high-end databases like Prowess, Ace Equity, Capital Line, India Stat and Bloomberg would also be available.

The principal said that lab would bridge the gap between theory and practice..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

