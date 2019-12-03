Maha: Man's suicide bid foiled by alert cop

A 50-year-old man tried to commit suicide by hanging himself in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, but his attempt was foiled by an alert policeman. The man, identified as Dhanji Kamble, was depressed as his son ended his life by jumping before a moving train four months back, Kalwa police station's inspector Shekhar Bagde said.

Unable to bear the loss of his son, Kamble tried to hang himself from an iron rod of an under-construction bridge at Shivaji Naka in Kalwa area here around 11 am, he said. Bagde, who was on way to work around that time, spotted the man while he was trying to take the extreme step.

The police officer immediately climbed a crane kept nearby and rescued the man with the help of two constables who were on duty in the vicinity. The man was then taken to Kalwa police station where he was counselled before being allowed to go, the police added..

