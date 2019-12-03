Left Menu
Development News Edition

Courts should wrap up rape cases in time equivalent to age of victim: Harsimrat Kaur

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday condemned the rape and murder of Telangana veterinarian and said that courts should wrap up cases of rape in a time-bound manner and pronounce verdict in as many days as the age of the victim.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:37 IST
Courts should wrap up rape cases in time equivalent to age of victim: Harsimrat Kaur
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday condemned the rape and murder of Telangana veterinarian and said that courts should wrap up cases of rape in a time-bound manner and pronounce verdict in as many days as the age of the victim. "If a six-year-old girl is raped then her case should be shut down within six months if a 26-year-old woman is raped her case should be shut down in 26 months and so on. The cases should be handled in a time-bound manner depending on the age of the girl or woman," she added.

She also said that courts should conduct special sessions with the women lawyers to help them fight women related cases. "They should think out of the box. All women courts should run in a time-bound manner," Badal said. A woman veterinarian was allegedly gangraped and murdered on November 28 and her body was burnt on the outskirts of Shadnagar in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. Hyderabad police had a day later arrested four persons in connection with the case.

Condemning the incident, the minister said: "It's very saddening as we as a government couldn't provide justice to our daughters, there are several other reasons as well. Every time such incidents occur and become an issue in the news, but then it becomes business as usual." "For such incidents, seriousness is needed at each level, including society's level, government's level and even at the level of courts. This seriousness is missing hence the incidents are rising," she added.

The union minister also said she was not in favour of the suggestion by some women MPs that the rape culprits should be publically lynched "I am not in favour of this because when people are not able to get justice from the law and police, they are taking the law in their hands which is our failure on the part of the system," said Badal.

"Such failure should not be made a norm. The system needs to be fixed and if a police officer is not working properly in such cases then he should be straightaway given the dismissal order," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Police issue notice to TV channels, social media sites for

Taking a serious view of some news channels and social media sites disclosing the identity of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian, who was raped and murdered near here, besides airing images of the accused, the police have issued notices to th...

UN peacekeepers deploy to stop communal violence in SSudan

Juba, Dec 3 AFP The United Nations Mission in South Sudan UNMISS said Tuesday it had re-deployed 75 troops to halt a cycle of communal attacks and revenge killings that have left 79 dead. The Nepalese troops based in the town of Rumbek were...

DCW chief sits on indefinite hunger strike for swift punishment to rapists

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal sat on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, against the increasing incidents of rape being reported from across the country, demanding strict and swift punishment to the con...

Pak shells forward posts, villages along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan army violated ceasefire on Tuesday by shelling forward posts and villages along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesman said. The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019