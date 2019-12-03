Man arrested for raping minor after `marrying' her

A man was arrested in Mandsaur town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl after fraudulently marrying her, the police said. Sonu Kumawat (24), the accused, and the girl knew each other for some time, a police official said.

Two days ago, he took her to a hotel room where he put a garland around her neck and applied vermilion on her forehead, telling her they were now married, and later allegedly raped her, said police sub-inspector Poornima Singh. He also filmed the act, and threatened to circulate the video and photos if she complained to anybody, the officer said.

After the girl told her family members about the incident, a police complaint was lodged on Monday. The girl's mother is dead and her father works as a truck driver, so she lives with her relatives here, inspector Singh said.

A case of rape under the IPC and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against Kumavat and he was arrested, she added..

