Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for raping minor after `marrying' her

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mandsaur
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:18 IST
Man arrested for raping minor after `marrying' her

A man was arrested in Mandsaur town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl after fraudulently marrying her, the police said. Sonu Kumawat (24), the accused, and the girl knew each other for some time, a police official said.

Two days ago, he took her to a hotel room where he put a garland around her neck and applied vermilion on her forehead, telling her they were now married, and later allegedly raped her, said police sub-inspector Poornima Singh. He also filmed the act, and threatened to circulate the video and photos if she complained to anybody, the officer said.

After the girl told her family members about the incident, a police complaint was lodged on Monday. The girl's mother is dead and her father works as a truck driver, so she lives with her relatives here, inspector Singh said.

A case of rape under the IPC and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against Kumavat and he was arrested, she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-Powder Keg: FDA bowed to industry for decades as alarms were sounded over talc

At an invitation-only gathering late last year, U.S. regulators and their guests huddled at a hotel near Washington, D.C., to discuss the best way to detect cancer-causing asbestos in talc powders and cosmetics. The Asbestos in Talc Symposi...

Trump defends Iranians 'killed for protesting'

London, Dec 3 AFP US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced Irans crackdown on anti-government protesters, as rights groups said the death toll had soared. Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after an announcement that petrol price...

'Make in India' should not become 'Dump in India': LS members

Lok Sabha members demanded on Tuesday that the bill seeking to regulate ship-breaking in India be discussed in detail to ensure it has adequate measures to reduce the impact on the environment, saying Make in India should not become Dump in...

PSU banks disburse record Rs 4.9 lakh cr loans during Oct-Nov

Public sector banks disbursed a record Rs 4.91 lakh crore of loans during the festive month of October and November, the finance ministry said on Tuesday. In a bid to boost consumption and revive the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019