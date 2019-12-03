Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 new archaeological sites in Mauritania inscribed as ISESCO heritage

5 new archaeological sites in Mauritania inscribed as ISESCO heritage
The ancient city of Azougui, 500 kilometers north of Nouakchott, was founded by the Almoravid leader Ibn Abubakr Amer in 10th century. Image Credit: Flickr / Ammar Hassan

Five new Mauritanian archaeological sites have recently been added to the Heritage List of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).

These sites, the best known of which are those of Azougui, Aoudaghost and Koumbi Saleh, were inscribed at the said meeting of the ISESCO Islamic World Heritage Commission on Monday. in Rabat, said the same source.

The ancient city of Azougui, 500 kilometers north of Nouakchott, was founded by the Almoravid leader Ibn Abubakr Amer in 10th century. It is materialized today by the mausoleum of Imam Al-Hadrami, author of the famous book 'Al-ichara vi tadbiril imara'.

As for Aoudaghost (more than 1,200 kilometers southeast of Nouakchott), it was founded around the 5th century before becoming, in the Middle Ages, an important trading center for Berbers around the empire from Ghana. This kingdom made it its capital after having conquered it in 990 AD.

As for Koumbi Saleh (about 1,200 kilometers south-east of Nouakchott), it was only located in 1913 following archaeological excavations. It was considered the political capital of the Ghana Empire from the fourth century and served as a deposit of salt and gold, in connection with North Africa. In the eleventh century, its population was close to 30,000 inhabitants. The other two sites are two ksours (fortified villages) in the cities of Atar (440 kilometers north of Nouakchott) and Kiffa (600 kilometers east of Nouakchott).

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana: Authorities issue flood alert due to heavy rains

Botswana authorities have issued a red alert on the possibility of flooding across the nation amid fears of heavy rains over the next few days.In a statement on Monday night, the Department of Meteorological Services warned that heavy rains...

UPDATE 2-Brazil GDP surprise shows economy in better shape than thought

Brazils economy appears to be on a stronger footing than most observers had believed, official figures showed on Tuesday, with growth in the third quarter beating expectations and previous readings going back to last year being revised high...

COLUMN-Hedge funds pile into petroleum on rosier economic outlook: Kemp

Hedge funds resumed heavy buying of crude oil and petroleum products last week, with the previous weeks bout of profit-taking halted by increasing optimism over the global economy and hopes for more output cuts by Saudi Arabia.Futures and o...

Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian mens table tennis team on Tuesday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the eighth spot in the latest ITTF rankings. The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with ninth p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019