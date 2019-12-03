Man wants police to probe `theft' of his handkerchief

Handkerchief may be a humble accessory, but not for a Nagpur resident who approached police with a complaint after losing one. Harshawardhan Jithe, resident of Manish Nagar locality, landed at Sadar police station in Nagpur on Monday with a complaint of theft of his handerchief.

He told police that he is a former railway employee, and had gone to the office of the Central Railway's Divisional Railway Manager on Monday to meet his former colleagues. While leaving the office Jithe noticed that his handkerchief was missing.

He suspected that it was stolen, and somebody might misuse it, he told police. "He was not ready to leave the police station until we accepted his application," the official said.

The police accepted the application but have not registered any case yet, he added..

