UP govt removes DG Home Guards, transfers 12 IPS officers

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:30 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed Director General, Home Guards, G L Meena, a senior state government official said. The decision holds importance as a major scam had recently surfaced wherein salaries of scores of home guards were drawn for May and June even though they had shown up for work during only half of that time.

While Meena has been put on the waiting list, DG Jail Administration Anand Kumar has been given the additional charge the Home Guards, the spokesman said. The government also transferred 12 other IPS officers, including Superintendent of Police, South, Kanpur Nagar Raveena Tyagi who has been made Superintendent of Police, CBCID (Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department), Kanpur.

Aparna Gupta is the new Superintendent of Police, South, Kanpur Nagar. Ankur Agarwal has been made the new Assistant Superintendent of Police/Acting Additional Superintendent of Police of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Ravi Shankar Chhavi, who was the Superintendent of Police of Jaunpur, is now the new Superintendent of Police, Women Powerline-1090, Lucknow. Ashok Kumar-III is the new Superintendent of Police of Jaunpur.

Alok Priyadarshi has been made the Superintendent of Police of Ambedkar Nagar, while Amit Kumar-1 is the new Superintendent of Police of Hardoi. Vikrantveer is the new Superintendent of Police of Unnao.

