Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Raj Bhavan gets threat letter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:01 IST
UP Raj Bhavan gets threat letter

Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Tuesday got a letter threatening to blow it up if the Governor does not leave the place in 10 days time. A Raj Bhavan statement said the letter was from TSPC, a Jharkhand extremist group. It threatened to blow up the Raj Bhavan with dynamite.

The matter is being taken seriously, the statement added. Hemath Rao, additional chief secretary to Governor Anandiben Patel, has sent the letter to the state’s home department, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt scraps bidding process for 20 mines

Identifying errors in its earlier notices for auction of 20 iron ore and manganese mines, Odisha government has decided to annul a previous bidding process and go for a fresh one, an official said here on Tuesday. The Department of Steel an...

French President says he stands by his statement on NATO

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he stood by his recent statement on NATO where he described the long-time coalition as suffering from brain death in part due to lack of United States leadership under President Donald T...

Brazil's Bolsonaro hails GDP report, says economy is firmly on right track

Brazils economy has bottomed and should continue on the right track expanding into the end of the year as Black Friday and Christmas sales spur consumer spending, the Economy Ministry and President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday. With figur...

UPDATE 1-Macron says time for Turkey to clarify ambiguous stance on Islamic State

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey on Tuesday of working with Islamic State proxies and said Ankaras ambiguity towards the group was detrimental to its NATO allies fighting in Syria and Iraq.Relations between Macron and Turkeys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019