LS Speaker raps Union Minister for not being attentive, asks him to listen to question carefully

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday pulled up Union Minister for State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Patil Danve for not paying due attention to a query posed to him in the Question Hour. "Minister, listen to the question carefully when it is asked," he said after Danve asked Shiv Sena member Hemant Tukaram Godse to repeat his supplementary.

Godse said he will repeat the question but the Speaker told him not to ask the same question and said he will give him the opportunity to ask a third supplementary. He asked Godse to follow what Shiv Sena member Arvind Sawant was telling him. "I will allow you to ask another supplementary," he said.

Union Minister for State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan answered the query posed by Godse. The Speaker said the minister may answer the question while sitting as he has a fracture in one leg. (ANI)

