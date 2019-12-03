Verdict in rape cases should be pronounced in as many month as victim's age: Harsimrat Badal

Deploring the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said the verdict in rape cases should be pronounced in as many months as the age of the victim. She also said once death penalty has been granted to a culprit, there should not be any scope for filing a mercy petition.

Such heinous crimes against women show that "we have failed our daughters. It is high time we do something about it," Badal said. Stressing on the importance of speedy trial and severe punishment, she said, "I urge the government that in rape cases judgement should be pronounced in number of months equivalent to the age of the victim. So if the victim is 20 years old, the trial should be concluded in 20 months."

The younger the victim, the faster the trial will be, she said.

