Left Menu
Development News Edition

Verdict in rape cases should be pronounced in as many month as victim's age: Harsimrat Badal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:23 IST
Verdict in rape cases should be pronounced in as many month as victim's age: Harsimrat Badal

Deploring the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said the verdict in rape cases should be pronounced in as many months as the age of the victim. She also said once death penalty has been granted to a culprit, there should not be any scope for filing a mercy petition.

Such heinous crimes against women show that "we have failed our daughters. It is high time we do something about it," Badal said. Stressing on the importance of speedy trial and severe punishment, she said, "I urge the government that in rape cases judgement should be pronounced in number of months equivalent to the age of the victim. So if the victim is 20 years old, the trial should be concluded in 20 months."

The younger the victim, the faster the trial will be, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

MPs from across party lines looking into regulation of pornography on internet for children

A group of Rajya Sabha MPs is looking into the issue of regulating access of children to pornography on the Internet and it has decided to hold deliberations with law enforcement agencies, TRAI and social media giants such as WhatsApp and F...

Punjab CM announces free police help to drop women safely home at night

Amid growing concerns over women safety, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced free police help to drop women safely home if they are stranded outside between 9 pm and 6 am. According to the Chief Ministers Offic...

UN envoy urges Iraqi leaders to respond to people's demands for change

A UN envoy warned Tuesday that the continued use of violence against civilians in Iraq is intolerable and called on Iraqi leaders to respond with urgency to the Iraqi peoples aspirations for change. Political leaders do not have the luxury ...

DU teachers' association to go on indefinite strike from Wednesday

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA will be go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday in support of their demand that a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers be withdrawn. The strike might affect the ongoing examinatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019