J&K: Indian Army jawans hit by avalanche in Tangdhar
Indian Army jawans were hit by an avalanche in the Tangdhar region of Kupwara district, sources said on Tuesday.
Search and rescue operations are being carried out.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
