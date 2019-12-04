10 kg cannabis seized in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

Police on Tuesday seized 10 kg cannabis concealed in the seat of two motorcycles and the blankets being carried on them in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said. The motorcycles had the number plates of Uttar Pradesh, said Manoj Nayak, Sub Inspector, Kondagaon.

This comes after four persons travelling in an ambulance were arrested for possessing 40 kg cannabis at Kondagaon. Speaking to media, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Kapil Chandra said that an ambulance was inspected as part of the regular security checks, which led to the discovery of drugs, which was being transported to other cities by the arrested drug peddlers. (ANI)

