Left Menu
Development News Edition

Truth finally prevails, Cong says after SC bail to Chidambaram

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 11:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 11:56 IST
Truth finally prevails, Cong says after SC bail to Chidambaram

The truth has finally prevailed, the Congress said on Wednesday after the Supreme Court gave bail to senior party leader P Chidambaram in the INX-Media money laundering case. Several party leaders welcomed the order granting bail to the former minister, who has been in custody for 105 days, with Chidambaram's lawyer and Congress colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi describing the ruling as "excellent light after a rather long tunnel".

"Truth finally prevails #SatyamevaJayate," tweeted the party from its official handle. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was more circumspect and said "justice delayed is justice denied". The bail should have been granted much earlier, he said.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to the 74-year-old former Union finance minister, who has been in custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the CBI in the INX-Media corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case. Singhvi termed the order "balanced", "nuanced" and "comprehensive" and a great order in favour of human rights and balanced jurisprudence.

"Phew. At last after 106 days," tweeted Karti Chidambaram on the release of his father. Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot echoed the party to say truth had prevailed.

The top court said Chidambaram can't leave the country without prior permission of the court and should neither try to influence the witnesses nor tamper with evidence. The apex court set aside the Delhi High Court's November 15 verdict denying bail to the former Union finance minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

HC rejects Choksi's plea to stay case against him in spl court

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to stay a special courts proceedings to declare diamond businessmen Mehul Choksi, an accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, a fugitive economic offender. The Enforcement Directorate, which i...

Study explores relationship between obesity and gum disease

A new study explores how the most common non-communicable diseases, Obesity and gum periodontal might be related to each other. It also highlights the effect of obesity on non-surgical periodontal care. The study was published in British De...

UPDATE 3-Rugby-Folau settles unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has settled his unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia and Super Rugby team the New South Wales Waratahs, bringing an end to a prolonged and bitter dispute triggered by an explosive social media po...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf Scott eyes second title as Internationals prep at Australian OpenAdam Scott is keen to stick it to Tiger Woods and the U.S. team at next weeks Presidents Cup but first he wants to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019