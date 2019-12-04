Will end fast only after demand for swift punishment to rapists is met: DCW chief

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at Samta Sthal here, on Wednesday said she will end her fast only after her demand for rapists to be hanged within six months of their conviction is met. Maliwal began her hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday night, but later she and her supporters were shifted to Samta Sthal, the memorial of former deputy prime minister Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Several women reached Samta Sthal, near Rajghat, to express solidarity with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief. "My hunger strike is continuing. We will continue the fight from Rajghat. I will only end my fast after my demands are met," Maliwal said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, she began her day by paying obeisance at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

