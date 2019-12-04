Left Menu
'Phew,' says Karti after SC grants bail to P Chidambaram

Soon after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, his son Karti Chidambaram wrote on Twitter, "Phew. At last after 106 days."

Karti Chidambaram (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Soon after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, his son Karti Chidambaram wrote on Twitter, "Phew. At last after 106 days." Earlier today, Karti visited Kapil Sibal's residence from where they left for the Supreme Court.

Setting aside the Delhi High Court's order, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader, in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The top court said that should not temper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses. The court also barred him from giving press interviews or making public statements in connection with this case.

The court directed Chidambaram to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh plus two sureties of the same amount. The Supreme Court said Chidambaram would not leave the country without prior permission of the court. On November 28, the top court had reserved the order on the petition filed by former finance minister Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The High Court had, on November 15, dismissed his bail plea and observed that prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an "active and key role" in the offence. Chidambaram sought bail in a case pertaining to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the finance minister.

CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case. The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later.He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

