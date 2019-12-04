DCW chief urges women MPs to raise women's safety issue in Parliament

Delhi Commission For Women chairperson Swati Maliwal appealed to all women MPs on Wednesday to raise the issue of women's safety in Parliament.

Maliwal, who is on a hunger strike in Delhi to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction, urged women MPs to ensure that the demands of the DCW were met.

