Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested for raping, murdering 60-year- old woman

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a sixty-year-old woman in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. "Widow woman, aged 60, used to live alone at G Vemavaram village, I Polavaram mandal in East Godavari district. On Tuesday noon the local police found her body inside her residence. They called the police who found that she was raped and murdered," said Rajasekhar Rao, Mummidivaram Circle Inspector.

"A dog squad led to a house of one K Nagababu (31) near the residence of the deceased. He has been identified as the accused. He stole Rs 80,000 cash and committed the heinous crime. Police have arrested the accused," he added. A case has also been filed under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

