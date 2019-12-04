Left Menu
Ghaziabad deaths: Brother-in-law held for abetting suicide

  Ghaziabad
  Updated: 04-12-2019 14:31 IST
A day after businessman Gulshan Vasudeva jumped to death along with his wife and another woman after killing his teenage children, the police have arrested his brother-in-law for abetting the suicide, officials said on Wednesday. "Rakesh Verma, the brother in law of Vasudeva, has been arrested for abetting suicide, while his mother Phoola Verma is also accused in the case is on the run," Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, Sudhir Kumar Singh told PTI.

Vasudeva (45), his wife Praveen and manager Sanjana jumped to their death in the early hours of Tuesday from the eighth floor of their apartment block in Krishna Apra society in Indirapuram on the outskirts of Delhi. Before jumping to death, Vasudeva had killed his son Hrithik (14), daughter Hrithika (18) by slitting their throats at around 3.30 am on Tuesday and also killed their pet rabbit, the police said.

The society's guard had spotted the three people lying on the ground on Tuesday and had informed the police, who found the bodies of the children after entering the house. Gulshan, Praveen and Sanjana were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. Sanjana had been living with the couple for the last six years, police said.

The police had also found a message scrawled on a wall of the apartment, blaming Verma for putting him and his family under financial distress, which compelled him to commit suicide. In the message, Gulshan has stated that all five of them must be cremated at one place. It also mentioned the phone numbers of Gulshan's father and brother. Some currency notes were also found pasted on the wall possibly to cover the expenditure of the cremation, police said.

According to the police, Vasudeva had invested money in a property scheme at the behest of Verma, who had assured him good returns but instead put him in debt. The police had said whenever Gulshan asked his brother-in-law for the money, he would give cheques to him which would bounce.

Gulshan had also lodged an FIR in 2015 against Verma at Sahibabad Police Station after which he along with his mother were jailed, the police had said on Tuesday.

