Doctor, employee found dead in car with gunshot wounds

Bodies of a doctor and his employee with gunshot injuries were found from a car in Dehli's Rohini Sector 13 on Wednesday morning, police said. The deceased were identified as O P Kukreja and Sutapa Mukherji, an officer said.

Police were informed about the incident at around 7.45 am. Preliminary investigation suggested that the doctor shot the woman with his licensed weapon and later shot himself, the officer said.

