DUTA on strike against circular stopping appointment of ad-hoc teachers

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) went on an indefinite strike from Wednesday demanding the withdrawal of a circular which stops the appointment of ad-hoc teachers. The decision to go on the strike was taken on the basis of a DU circular issued on August 28 which mandates that only appointment of guest teachers can be made.

Delhi University Principal Association (DUPA) has decided that now ad-hoc professors will be replaced by guest teachers. "We will not accept this decision of the administration and demand its immediate withdrawal," the DUTA said.

More than 4,500 teachers are teaching as ad-hoc at the Delhi University. The teachers staged a protest outside DU Vice-Chancellor's office demanding rollback of the circular. (ANI)

